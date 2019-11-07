|
Pharr - Elvira G. Garcia, 81, went home to our Lord Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in Cadereyta Jimenez, N.L., Mrs. Garcia had lived in Pharr for 18 Years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Elvira was a devoted Catholic who loved to serve our Lord and was a volunteer at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mariano Garcia; a great-granddaughter, Gisele Gonzalez; her parents, Jorge Juvencio and San Juanita Gonzalez; a sister, Petra Santos; and her first husband, Angel Jara.
Mrs. Garcia is survived by her four children, Sochil J. (Pedro Jr.) Duran, Maria del Rosario (Hector) Perez, both of Pharr, Jose Jesus (Annabell) Jara of McAllen, Monica Elizabeth Mottu of Pharr; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Idalia G. Munoz of South Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 7, 2019