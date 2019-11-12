Home

McAllen - Elvira Iannelli went to be with our Lord on November 8, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born in Padula, Italy on May 31, 1934 to John and Maria D'Ambrosio.

She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Iannelli; her son, Anthony Iannelli; and by her sister Luisa.

Elvira is survived by her loving children, Nilla (Paul) Shovak, John (Yvette) Iannelli, Mario (Candy) Iannelli; her brothers Mario and Nicolas D'Ambrosio; her sister Vicenza Assunta and her daughter in law, Elise Iannelli; she is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous extended family and friends.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her number one priority was her family. She loved to cook and keep everyone well fed. Her door was always open, her table was always full just as her heart was full of love. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Serenity. Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1108 W Hackberry Ave, McAllen, TX 78501 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 12, 2019
