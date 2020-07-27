Pharr - Elvira P. Martinez, 82, went home to our Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Rosenberg, TX, Mrs. Martinez had lived in Pharr most of her life.Elvira Perez Martinez was born in Rosenberg, Texas on April 15, 1938. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She dedicated her life to helping others inside and outside of the Church. Elvira served as Primary President for several years as well as 1st Counselor in the Church's women's organization, Relief Society Presidency, and worked as a store manager for many years.She has joined her Eternal companion, Baldemar P. Martinez. The couple was sealed along with their children in the 1980s in the Mesa Arizona Temple for all time and eternity.Elvira is survived by her children, Moises Martinez, and Cris Martinez; her beloved grandchildren, April Rain Martinez, Aaron Gil Martinez, Jeanette Rodriguez, Cory Trevino, and Cary Trevino; her sisters, Carmen (+Jose) Salinas, Beatriz (+Ralph)Leal, Fela (Lucio) Lopez, Mary Jane (+Mario) Palomin, Tomasita (Hoss) Aghazeynali; her sisters-in-law Carlota Martinez, Norma (+Pete) Perez Villarreal; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.