San Antonio/Mercedes - Elvira R. Arguelles joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 6, 2020. Her last days were peacefully spent surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Rosebud, Texas on June 30, 1921.She is survived by her son, Rogelio Arguelles (wife, Christine M. and grandsons Roy Steven, Michael (Matthew), and Jose (Lizette) from Clear Lake, Texas; her daughter Frances A. Gonzalez (husband, Roel and grandson Matthew Israel) from San Antonio,Texas and her beloved companions Minnie and Beni always by her side. She is survived by her older brother, Epigmenio Moreno (wife Guadalupe) and younger brother Raul Ramirez (wife Maria). She was predeceased by her husband, Israel Arguelles and her son Israel Arguelles, Jr. (wife Esperanza Ortega), father Hilario Ramirez and mother Felipa Ramirez, brothers Cruz (Maria), Rogelio (Consuelo), Hilario,Jr. (Pauline) and sister Blasa Ramirez. She was a Madrina and Tia to numerous nieces, nephews and their children and loved dearly by them and she in turn had a special place in her heart for their stories, accomplishments, and life events.



Her life experiences spanned almost 100 years as she was a month shy of her 99th birthday. In her lifetime she persevered through periods of scarcity and discrimination with a strong will and determination to raise a family that brought joy to her life. She enjoyed gardening and it brought her great pleasure and she loved sharing her flowers and plants with others. Her home was a gathering place for friends and family who were welcomed with morning coffee or afternoon iced tea. She loved to travel with her children and had visited many attractions and cities over the years.



She received daily care and support by caregivers who became a part of the family. We will be forever thankful to Patricia, Catalina, Carmen and Denise.



Visitation was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store