EDINBURG - Emelda Valdez Solis, 60, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Edinburg. She was born on March 11, 1959 to Eluterio and Guadalupe Valdez in San Juan, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her father, Eluterio Valdez.



Emelda devoted 30 years of her life working as a Career Counselor for PSJA North High School assisting students in furthering their education. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Mario Solis; her children, Marissa Solis, Mario Lee Solis, Jr and Hector Eloy Solis. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Noah Lee Solis, Klarissa Jimenez, Jayden Jimenez, Luis Jimenez, Xander Solis; her siblings, Erasmo Valdez and Elia Valdez Gomez (Robert) and Mother, Guadalupe Hernandez Valdez.



Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 12-10 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019