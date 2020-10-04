Pharr - Emma (Emeteria) Ramirez 87 passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2020 at her new home in Houston with her daughter Rosemary and grandson Kris Cuellar by her side.



Emma was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with all her family and being a part of everyone's life as they grew up. Her door was always open for family and friends alike.



Emma was as strong, independent, self-made, woman who prided herself on supporting her family as a single mother. She was honest, supportive, selfless, and dependable. By far, her greatest strength was her character and trust in God, which she passionately practiced at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Pharr. Her faith was unwavering and shaped her into an excellent role model and friend to all who knew her.



Emma is reunited with her loving family; father Marto Ramirez, mother Rosa Ramirez Losoya Rodriguez, daughter San Juanita Gonzales, brother Ramon Ramirez, son-in-law Ernesto Cuellar and stepsister Isabel Ramirez.



Emma is survived by her sister Manuela "Meme" Chavez (Pharr), daughters Elisa Castro (McAllen), Rosemary Cuellar (Houston), grandchildren Kris Cuellar (Houston), Melissa de la Garza (McAllen), Omar de la Garza (McAllen), Frank de la Garza (Corpus Christi) , sister-in-law Alma Ramirez (Pharr), nephews and nieces, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Memorial service was held today, October 2nd at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr.



