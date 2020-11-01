1/1
Emilia Elizondo Garza
1925 - 2020
Pharr - Emilia Elizondo Garza was born on May 9, 1925 passed away peacefully in her home Monday October 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Adalberto Garza and her youngest son Cesar Garza. Mrs. Garza is survived by, son Sonny Garza, daughter Abby G. Trevino, son Roger Garza and son Roel Garza. 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, & 2 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Garza is in the care of Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr, Texas. Her wishes were to be cremated and to be joined with her son, Cesar Garza. Grave site services at Roselawn Cemetery will be held at a later date due to pandemic.

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
