Edcouch - Our loving Mama's Sunset was on Monday, May 18, 2020, and is now in the presence of her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. She has joined our precious Dad, Juan (Johnnie) L. Gutierrez and our loving brothers, Johnnie Gutierrez Jr., and Ricky G. Gutierrez, in a constant and never ending celebration in Heaven.Her Sunrise into this world as the second child of Julian Garza and Enemencia Cortez Elizondo of Mercedes, Texas was on June 29, 1922. Her father passed away at a young age and her mother remarried Manuel Saldana who helped raise Mama and her sister Elena. Mama faithfully tended to her husband and children, and volunteered many hours to help the E-E Band Boosters and Football teams in support of her children's extracurricular school activities.She leaves behind to cherish her memory six children; Patricia G. Luitjen, Emerald G. Farias and husband Felipe, Johnnie Gutierrez, Dalia Morgan and husband Jim, Yvonne Elizondo and husband Felipe, and Jaime G. Gutierrez and wife Letty, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Catholic Graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.In regards to our policy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority is always the safety of the families we serve, our community and our employees. Due to the updated COVID-19 mandates, we can only allow 50 individuals at any time. Family and friends may have to rotate to allow others to enter. Thank you and stay safe. Funeral Services are entrusted to Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.