EMILIA GUERRERO PENA, 98 years old, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 (EASTER SUNDAY). Emilia was a very loving and caring person with a tremendous heart for all those who knew her. She was always available to her entire family including her brothers and sisters; her aunts and uncles; her cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. She also had a special love for all her grandchildren and great-great grandchildren alike. Emilia worked tirelessly to always provide for her five children. She taught all to embrace life to its fullest with courage and boldness; and the importance of showing kindness to everyone and everything. Emilia was an avid gardener with a love for music, dancing, John Wayne westerns, Wrestle Mania and baseball. She was born September 1, 1921 in Karnes City, Texas to Wenceslao Curiel Guerrero Jr. and Eduvijes Cisneros Riojas. She is the last of ten siblings. She is survived by her children Guadalupe P. (Daniel) Garcia, Martin (Margarita) Pena and Porfirio (Arlene) Pena and Cynthia Munoz Chavez, whom she raised. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 38 Great-grandchildren, and 11 Great-great-grandchildren, including numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Wenceslao Curiel Guerrero Jr and Eduvijes Cisneros Riojas, her two sons Servando (Esperanza) Garza and Osiel (Carmen) Pena and her 10 siblings - Anita Guerrero, Juan Guerrero, Belen Guerrero, Angelita (Ruiz) Guerrero, Porfirio Guerrero, Wenceslao Guerrero III, Guadalupe (Benavidez) Guerrero, Maria Guerrero and Diego Guerrero. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but due to the Pandemic issues the services are as follows: Private Viewing: Friday, April 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm with live streaming of rosary from 7-8 pm. Private Funeral Service: Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10 am at Campacuas Memorial Cemetery, Mercedes, Tx. Funeral arrangements under Salinas Funeral of Elsa 956-262-2971.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020.