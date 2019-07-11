Home

Alamo - Emily M. Parker, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX. She was born on Nov. 24, 1914 and at the time of her passing she was 104 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley L. Parker and daughter Sandra L. (Parker) Belew. Emily is survived by her sister, Lucille Knoble and son-in-law, Charles K. Belew and many nieces and nephews. Emily lived in Alamo, TX. and belonged to the Zion Lutheran Church in Alamo, TX. For the last several years she spent her summers in Tomahawk, WI. With her daughter and son-in-law. Emily belonged to the Royal Palms Park Women's Club. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
