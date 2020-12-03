Mission, Texas - Emma Flores Vela, age 88, died peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Emma was born on October 12, 1932, in San Miguel de Carmargo, Mexico, the daughter of Cosme and Librada Flores, and lived in Mission most of her life. Emma's passion was her devotion to her family and church. She was an active member of the Holy Rosary Church for decades, as a volunteer and lector. In addition to raising her children, Emma's delight was gardening, embroidering, gifting her works to family and friends, and of course, recounting her memories of running the family business, Chito's Cash Grocery in Mission, Texas.Emma was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Jose "Chito" Vela Sr., her children, Angelica "Li'l Darling", and Carlos "Carlitos", her parents, and brothers Arturo (Emma) Flores, and Omar (Isabel) Flores.She is survived by her sister, Maria Elena (Fermin) Salinas, Amelia (Gilberto) Aguilar, Higinia "Nina" (Juan) Rosario, Antonia Sanchez, and her brother, Ramiro (Delfina) Flores. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Dora (Dr. Omar) Garza, 8 children Jose "Chito" (Alma) Vela Jr., Cristina V. Moreno, Alicia (Jose Adan) Guzman, Juan Manuel (Benilde) Vela, Angelica Vela, Veronica (Samuel) Califa, Jorge (Belia) Vela, and Jaime Javier Vela, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.Private family services will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, Mission, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 9am, at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Emma's family would like to thank Dr. Charity Abreu-Lawrence for her compassionate care throughout her life, as well as the wonderful nurses and staff at Briarcliff for their caring and kind attention to our mother during her time there.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.