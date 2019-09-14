|
|
Mission - Emma Riojas Gonzalez, age 86, of Mission, Texas passed away on September 3, 2019. She lived a life characterized by the virtues of love, family, integrity and faith. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 7, 1933. The daughter of Juan and Emma Garza Riojas, she was one of 6 siblings.
At the age of 23, while working at the C.I. Castro Children's Clothing Company as a pattern maker, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Jose Jesus Gonzalez. Jose and Emma were married at Saint Henry's Church in San Antonio, Texas on June 23, 1957. In 2017, they celebrated 60 years of a loving marriage together.
After marrying, Emma moved to Mission, Texas with Jose and there they built a home and raised six children together. She is survived by her six children: Jose Jesus Gonzalez Jr. and his wife, Thelma Gonzalez, Patricia G. Avila, L. Javier Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez and his wife, Alejandra Gonzalez, Monica E. Gonzalez and her husband, Raul Longoria, and Priscilla Gonzalez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Jesus Gonzalez.
Emma devoted her life to her home and her family. She was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed sewing clothes for herself, her children and, in later years, her granddaughters. Her hands had a special touch, turning simple things both in her home and her garden into beautiful ones with ease.
Alongside her husband, she encouraged all her children to pursue higher education. She was exceedingly proud of all of them for realizing this dream and enjoyed sharing stories about her children and grandchildren with her friends. She was quick to pull out her traveling photo album to share with friends and acquaintances alike.
She was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren (Sergio Gonzalez, Caris Longoria, Leah Longoria, Marisol Gonzalez, Jose Andres Gonzalez and Sofia Gonzalez), all of whom embody her creativity, love of cooking and music, and devotion to family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Miguel A. Gutierrez, Dr. Charles Austin, Dr. Fructuoso Irigoyen, Dr. Humberto Nunez, Dr. Abdias Etienne, and the countless nurses and health care providers who cared for Emma.
All services will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission, Texas beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 am on Monday, September 16. The Rosary will be followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 am and the burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery will follow. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 14, 2019