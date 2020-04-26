Mission - Mom, Emmalou Keyes, age 88, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was born November 13, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ferguson and Lucille Reynolds. Her husband Bill preceded her by many years. Her sons Lee and Scott along with their wives and children will miss her terribly as will the many people whose lives she touched. She also leaves behind her brother and sister in law Pat and Bonnie Reynolds along with their children and grandchildren. She embraced life with a fierceness unequaled. She helped many along the way. As an RN and then Family Nurse Practitioner she touched many lives, working for 20 years for the Hidalgo County Health Department and another 35 years as head nurse for Planned Parenthood. She loved to travel and try new things: Driving all over the US and Mexico, sailing, and scuba diving in Caribbean, bicycling or hiking in Europe there wasn't much she wouldn't try. The family wants all those whose lives she touched along the way to remember her at her best. Loving, caring, an advocate for a cause and always looking out for others. She loved a good party and when all of us can be together again we will have one to celebrate her life. If you wish to do anything in memoriam right now don't send flowers, please donate to her greatest cause Access Esperanza.

