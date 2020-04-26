Emmalou Keyes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmalou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Mom, Emmalou Keyes, age 88, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was born November 13, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ferguson and Lucille Reynolds. Her husband Bill preceded her by many years. Her sons Lee and Scott along with their wives and children will miss her terribly as will the many people whose lives she touched. She also leaves behind her brother and sister in law Pat and Bonnie Reynolds along with their children and grandchildren. She embraced life with a fierceness unequaled. She helped many along the way. As an RN and then Family Nurse Practitioner she touched many lives, working for 20 years for the Hidalgo County Health Department and another 35 years as head nurse for Planned Parenthood. She loved to travel and try new things: Driving all over the US and Mexico, sailing, and scuba diving in Caribbean, bicycling or hiking in Europe there wasn't much she wouldn't try. The family wants all those whose lives she touched along the way to remember her at her best. Loving, caring, an advocate for a cause and always looking out for others. She loved a good party and when all of us can be together again we will have one to celebrate her life. If you wish to do anything in memoriam right now don't send flowers, please donate to her greatest cause Access Esperanza.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved