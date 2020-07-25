1/1
Emmett Lee "Bud" Quackenbush
1930 - 2020
MCALLEN - Emmett (Bud) Lee Quackenbush (born April 6, 1930); age 90, of McAllen Texas (formally of Waterloo, N.Y.), passed away on July 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia L. Quackenbush, his children William Quackenbush (Deb), Carol Buck, (Ralph), Marie Cockey (Jonathan), Holly Darin (Richard), and Stephen Quackenbush (Amy); 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael Quackenbush and a sister Doris Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterloo, New York next to his son Michael. Donations can be made to North Seneca Ambulance in Waterloo, NY.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
