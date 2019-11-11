|
|
McAllen - McAllen - Eneda G. Sotelo, 84, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Juanita Gonzalez.
She is survived by her loving children Sylvia Sotelo, Roberto Sotelo Jr.(Yolanda), Leticia Travis(Danny), Graciela Sandoval(Carlos), Criselda Sotelo, Norma Sotelo(Esteban); 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; her siblings Eusebio Gonzalez and Maria Vargas; and by her loving provider "Mi Mari" Mata.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 11, 2019