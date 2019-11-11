Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Eneda Sotelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eneda G. Sotelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eneda G. Sotelo Obituary
McAllen - McAllen - Eneda G. Sotelo, 84, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Juanita Gonzalez.

She is survived by her loving children Sylvia Sotelo, Roberto Sotelo Jr.(Yolanda), Leticia Travis(Danny), Graciela Sandoval(Carlos), Criselda Sotelo, Norma Sotelo(Esteban); 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; her siblings Eusebio Gonzalez and Maria Vargas; and by her loving provider "Mi Mari" Mata.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eneda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -