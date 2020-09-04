Mercedes - Enedelia Leal Galvan passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the home of her only daughter and eldest child Elizabeth Galvan Hinojosa. The eldest of Jose Leal Rios and Isabel Cantu de Leal Rios' four children. Ene, as she was known by many, was born in Mercedes, on July 11, 1928. Enedelia graduated from Edinburg High School and then went on to study at the Colegio Franco Mexicano. She was a trailblazer, a maverick, a woman ahead of her times. In 1953, along with her husband, Arturo Galvan, started Mexican Products and Spice Company. She shared with us that at that time a woman could not get a loan at the bank without the signature of their husband. She helped to break the ceiling for many successful businesswomen to come. Under her direction and with the hard work of her family, the business grew and in time was selling its products across much of the State of Texas. Anyone who knew her would tell you she was a workaholic. This was also a means to support her four children. There wasn't anything she would not do for her family, always putting their needs ahead of hers. Enedelia was a survivor. She survived two bouts of breast cancer and one of skin cancer. She also walked out of three different fires. Two of the fires were her residents at the time and an arson attack on her warehouse where she ran her business in Mercedes. This caused her to relocate her business after many years in Mercedes to La Feria. Whenever she was not working, she would escape to her beloved ranch and cattle in Mexico. She was a loving and generous lady to family and friends, with true determination and a strong spirit. All who loved her will miss her. We are grateful for the time that God shared this remarkable woman with us. Enedelia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arturo Galvan, and son Arturo Galvan, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters Yolanda Solis and Emma Rodriguez, and her brother Dr. Jose Leal. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Galvan Hinojosa, her two sons, Dr. Jorge Galvan and Phillip Galvan, as well as grandchildren: Bianca Hinojosa-Ortegon (Carlos), Eric Galvan, Miguel Galvan, Jorge Galvan, Cynthia Galvan, and great-grandchildren Mason Galvan, Alyssa Galvan, Carlos Ortegon II and Gabriela Ortegon. Funeral services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Mercedes Texas.



