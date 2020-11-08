San Juan - Enedelia "Ani" Rivera, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.She is preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Esperanza Rivera.Ani is survived by three siblings, Marisela (Gilberto Jr.) Zepeda of San Juan, Norma Linda (David) Trevino of Edinburg, and Pablo (Irene) Rivera Jr. of Burnet, TX; nine nieces and nephews, Celina Denise Trevino-Carr, Jacqueline Angelica Zepeda-Garza, David Lee Trevino, Nicole Esperanza Zepeda, Gilberto Zepeda III, Cynthia Marie Rivera, Steven Greg Trevino, Vincent Paul Rivera, and Michael Paul Rivera; six grandnephews; and four grandnieces.As per family request, a private service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.