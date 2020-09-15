1/1
Enedina Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enedina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa - Mrs. Enedina T. Garcia, 77, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Aurora Hospice Facility in Weslaco, Texas. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Edcouch, Texas to Prajedes Rangel and Pedro Vallejo Trevino. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Daniel Trevino. On February 15, 1964 she married Jaime Molina Garcia and she remained a devoted wife until her passing. Together they had six (6) children; Ofelia G. ( Paul) Griffith, Nancy G. (David) Sanchez, Linda G. (Noe) Enriquez, Cindy G. Taylor(Sergio Torres) , Jaime (Lisa) Garcia Jr., Michael (Sylvia) Garcia. She was a loving grandmother to twenty- three (23) grandchildren and six (6) great-granchildren. Mrs. Garcia is the niece of her loving aunt, Juanita Rangel of Edcouch, and is sister to Maria Salazar, Guadalupe Cortez, Pedro Trevino Jr., Gregorio Trevino, Jose Trevino, Lucinda Cantu, and Jesus Trevino.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services at the funeral home for Mrs. Garcia will be private for the protection of the family and friends. Friends can send their condolences through the Eternal Light Funeral Home Facebook page or Website. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 at Anahuac Community Cemetery in Edcouch, Texas. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Aurora House Foundation of Weslaco for the care they provided Mrs. Garcia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aurora House Foundation of Weslaco. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, Tx



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved