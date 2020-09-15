Enedina Garcia

Elsa - Mrs. Enedina T. Garcia, 77, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Aurora Hospice Facility in Weslaco, Texas. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Edcouch, Texas to Prajedes Rangel and Pedro Vallejo Trevino. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Daniel Trevino. On February 15, 1964 she married Jaime Molina Garcia and she remained a devoted wife until her passing. Together they had six (6) children; Ofelia G. ( Paul) Griffith, Nancy G. (David) Sanchez, Linda G. (Noe) Enriquez, Cindy G. Taylor(Sergio Torres) , Jaime (Lisa) Garcia Jr., Michael (Sylvia) Garcia. She was a loving grandmother to twenty- three (23) grandchildren and six (6) great-granchildren. Mrs. Garcia is the niece of her loving aunt, Juanita Rangel of Edcouch, and is sister to Maria Salazar, Guadalupe Cortez, Pedro Trevino Jr., Gregorio Trevino, Jose Trevino, Lucinda Cantu, and Jesus Trevino.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services at the funeral home for Mrs. Garcia will be private for the protection of the family and friends. Friends can send their condolences through the Eternal Light Funeral Home Facebook page or Website. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 at Anahuac Community Cemetery in Edcouch, Texas. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Aurora House Foundation of Weslaco for the care they provided Mrs. Garcia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aurora House Foundation of Weslaco. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, Tx