Enedina Gonzales Cervantes Obituary
Alamo - Enedina Gonzales Cervantes , 93, of Alamo, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, with family by her side. Born in the mountains of Guanajuato, Mexico on June 26th 1926, she was the oldest of Musio and Katarina Gonzales' two children. Enedina immigrated to the Rio Grande Valley at the tender age of 19. It was there that she married Juan Cervantes. She had a total of 14 children. She is survived by 11 of those children, 38 grandchildren, 57 of 59 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. As a single parent and migrant worker, she instilled the value of hard work which led to many sacrifices to ensure her children received a higher education. That was her life's goal.

Funeral services will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, 841 East Austin St., in Alamo. Viewing will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. On Monday, July 15, 2019 the viewing will continue from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. mass at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Burial will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

With a handshake you'll never forget, Enedina Cervantes was an amazing woman whose legacy lives on. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Alamo.
Published in The Monitor on July 12, 2019
