McAllen - Enid Margaret Olson, a resident of Pharr, Texas and life-long devoted follower of Jesus, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior on October 3, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, adjacent to the convention center. The memorial (Celebration of Life) service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen, TX 78501.
Mrs. Olson was born Enid Margaret Anderson on October 29, 1939 in Holdrege, Nebraska to Rev. and Mrs. Arthur E. Anderson. She graduated from Boone High School in Boone, Iowa and, thereafter, obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree from Trinity University in Deerfield, Illinois in 1961. She taught 1st Grade for 8 years. On August 3, 1963, she married the love of her life Charles "Chuck" Olson in Boone, Iowa. Enid and Chuck enjoyed a strong and laughter-filled marriage of over 56 years. They still made each other smile whenever they were together. Their two daughters - both raised in Iowa City, Iowa - benefited from the example of Enid's faithfulness, strength, commitment, and grace. Her grandchildren - all six of them - witnessed the same.
Enid and Chuck engaged in a touring concert ministry for 25+ years. In 1994, they moved to the Rio Grande Valley where they founded and partnered in Chuck Olson Tours and Cruises in McAllen, Texas. Enid sang passionately - and always with perfect harmony - as an alto in the Calvary Baptist Church choir under Chuck's direction. She loved reading, especially mysteries, rice pudding, playing cards, telling stories, and loving her family.
Enid is survived by her husband Chuck Olson of Pharr, TX; Daughter Renee (Brian) Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; Daughter Andrea (Christopher) Peters of Orlando, Florida; Sister Carmen (Steve) Palmquist of Minnetonka, Minnesota; and Grandchildren Kylynne (22), Brynna (20), Andrew (18), Caydan (12), Camryn (11), and Coltyn (10 ). Enid's was a life well-lived and she will be greatly missed.
In honor of Enid donations can be made to the Music Ministry and/or Youth Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church.
Check Made out to Calvary Baptist Church 1600 Harvey Dr. McAllen, Texas. In Memo: Enid Olson Memorial
Online www.Calvarymcallen.org/give. In the "Choose your Designation" drop down - click and chose Enid Olson Memorial (the last option) Chose you donation Click "Give Now"
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019