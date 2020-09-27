Austin - Quique was born in Guadalajara Mexico, September 6, 1980, he died on September 23, 2020, at Baylor-Saint Luke's Medical Center in Houston. At the age of 8 his family relocated to New York City and from there moved to McAllen, where they call home. Enrique attended OLS Catholic School completing their 8th grade. He graduated from Memorial HS in 1998, UT Austin in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in History. Enrique later attended Denver University and in 2004 he graduated with a master's degree in International Studies, continuing with his education in 2009 he graduated from Saint Mary's University in San Antonio with a degree in Doctor in Jurisprudence.
Quique was employed at the time of his passing at Jackson and Lewis Law Firm in Austin. He was a soft, kind, tender and free spirit, he treated everyone with the utmost respect and dignity.
Mr. Matos was preceded on his passage to Glory by his paternal grandparents, Antero and Maria Matos; his uncles, Josian, David, Samuel and Hermenegildo Matos; His maternal grandmother, Maria Teresa Brambila, who called him "Quiquito the light of my life"
Quique was a hard rock for his family in times of crisis and he was as well the most loving, kind, and tender spirit on times of sorrow. He was the provider of calm and gentleness when the waters were rough. Quique left this world to soon and leaves a monumental pain in his family and the lives of all those he touched. Enrique went to the house of the Lord, as he came to this world 40 years ago, gently, softly, without giving anybody any troubles, protecting the wellbeing of the family, and loving them ferociously as he always did until his last breath.
Enrique is survived by his parents, Drs. Cesar and Laura Matos; his older brother, Dr. Jesus (Johanna) Matos; his younger sister, Victoria Matos his companion in dreams and plans and multiple adventures; his nieces, Isabela and Gabriela Matos; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and multiple friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly request offering a donation on Enrique's name to National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI.org
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.