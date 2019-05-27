McAllen - Enrique (Kike) Mariscal, 68, passed away on Saturday, Mary 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1951 in McAllen, Texas. Kike was a retired employee for the City of Pharr Public Utilities and was also previously employed at K Mart Auto Services Department in McAllen. Kike, in retirement, enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, gardening and and grilling for his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Bruna Mariscal, siblings Lilia Mariscal, Juan (Minerva) Mariscal, Esperanza (Frank) Escobedo, Raul (Hilda) Mariscal, and Francisco (Amadora) Mariscal.



Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Rev. Arturo (Raquel) Mariscal, Dr. Roque (Barbara) Mariscal of San Antonio, Texas, Rosaura (Virgil+) Martin, Clementina Mariscal, Alberto Mariscal all from McAllen; Jesus (Ninfa) Mariscal of Mission; David (Juanita) Mariscal of Mercedes, Texas and sisters-in-kaw Hilda (Raul+) Mariscal, Amadora (Francisco+) Mariscal, as well as many nieces and nephews whose visits Kike enjoyed.



In keeping with Kike's wishes, his remains will be cremated and his family will gather for a private wake. The Mariscal family entrusted their cremation arrangements to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on May 27, 2019