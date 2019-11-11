|
McAllen - Enrique Ocana, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Retama Manor Nursing Home in McAllen. He is survived by his 6 children, Juan Antonio Ocana, Armando Ocana, Maria Hilda Mariscal, Maria Leticia Avila, Blanca Estela Ocana, Aurora Ocana; 1 brother, Ignacio Ocana; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. There will be no burial at this time, his wishes were to be cremated. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 11, 2019