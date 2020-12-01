1/1
Enrique Pérez Treviño
McAllen - Enrique Pérez Treviño of McAllen, Texas, entered eternal life peacefully on November 18, 2020.

Enrique was born in 1928 in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, and was the son of General Manuel Pérez Treviño and Esther Gonzalez. He married his high school sweetheart Hildegard in 1950.

Enrique earned his Engineering degree in Mexico and went on to found four Industrial Fiber Glass Textile companies. He retired to McAllen, TX with his beloved wife 30 years ago.

Enrique is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as a great-great-grandson.

An outdoor burial service will be held at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, TX 78573



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
