Enrique Pina

Enrique Pina Obituary
Pharr - Enrique Pina, age 57, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. He is survived by his loving wife, Flora Pina; 4 children, JoAnna M. Soto, Sara Nelly Pina, Enrique Pina Jr., Nelsy C. Flores; 3 sisters, Trini Diaz, Gloria Ontiveros, Anita Guajardo; 1 brother, Juan Pina; 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be held today Monday, November 4, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home 8610 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pharr. Funeral services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 4, 2019
