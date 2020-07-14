Edinburg - Enrique Rositas Jr., entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. Enrique or "Rositas" as most people called him was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and a respected member of the community. Enrique loved his country. He was a proud veteran, having served in the US Air Force from 1985 to 1997. He then entered the US Border Patrol as a patrol agent in McAllen,Texas in 1997, where he proudly served for almost 23 years. He was a faithful member and deacon of the First Baptist Church. He was also a Gideon and served at the children's department of the church.Enrique is survived by his wife of 16 years, Monica, his two beloved children Monica and Alan. He was preceded in death by his parents Enrique Rositas Sr. and Ramona Rositas, Brother Rafael Rositas(US Marines). He is survived by his Brother Raul Rositas from San Antonio, Texas and Sister Maribel Rositas from Minnesota.Enrique Rositas, Jr. will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and support received during this time of remembrance and celebration of life. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3 PM to 8 PM for the viewing. Church services will be held at Kreidler funeral home in McAllen Texas Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery at 1 PM located at 2520 Inspiration Rd. Mission, Texas 78572