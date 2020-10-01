San Juan - Enrique Sandoval, 51, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.He is preceded in death by his parents, Cesar and Eva B. Sandoval; five siblings, Lydia Lopez, Argumedo Sandoval, Erasmo Sandoval, Benjamin Sandoval, and Daniel C. Sandoval.Mr. Sandoval is survived by seven siblings, Carolina Sandoval, David (Marta) Sandoval, Orfelinda Sandoval, Demetrio (Oralia) Sandoval, Patricia (Joe) Rodriguez, Priscilla (Benjamin) Garcia, Gerardo (Mary) Sandoval; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, October 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.