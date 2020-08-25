Alamo - Enrique T. Vasquez, 86, entered eternal rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Nombre de Dios, Durango, Mexico, Mr. Vasquez had lived in Alamo most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Aureliano Vasquez; a brother, Miguel; and a sister, Evarista.Enrique is survived by his wife, Petra Vasquez; five children, Juan Pena, Criselda (Ruben) Grimaldo, Maria "Kippie" (Ruben) Ramos, Magdalena Vasquez, Enrique Vasquez Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 12 siblings, Antonio, Lupe, Chona, Vicente, Mundo, Socorro, Herminia, Gabriel, Alfredo, Gilberto, Rafael, and Magdalena.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.