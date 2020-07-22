McAllen - Enrique (Henry) Valdez, age 91, gained his wings to be with our Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Las Palmas Nursing Home in McAllen, Tx. Enrique was born on September 7, 1928 at Santa Clara Ranch in Starr County. Enrique lived in Rio Grande City his entire life, until relocating to McAllen to be closer to his family. Even with the COVID crisis, his family was by his side until his final days.Enrique retired as a roughneck for J&M Drilling working in Starr & Jim Hogg Counties. He was a kind, humble and hardworking man who had a passion for Major League Baseball and a deep love for his family, especially his nieces who lovingly referred to him as "Tio Kike."Enrique is survived by his sister, Estefana (Nena) Benavidez, and his nieces Alma (Joe) Vera, Paty (Rafael) Campos and Hilda (Martin) Briseno. He is also survived by his great-niece, Patricia (Trisha) Garza, who was his primary caretaker and with whom he shared a very special bond. Enrique is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maria Macias Valdez, his son Enrique Valdez, Jr. and his sister, Lupe Alarcon.Due to the COVID crisis and the inability for family travel, the family is opting for memorial services to be held at a later date. They have entrusted Ric Brown Funeral Home for all their arrangements.