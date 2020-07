McAllen - Enrique Villarreal Diaz, 78, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. He was born in Comales and raised in El Azucar, Tamaulipas, Mexico.He is preceded in death by his parents, Natividad and Bernarda Diaz; two sisters, Antonia Diaz Garcia and Siria Diaz Gutierrez.Enrique is survived by his wife, Oralia Ramirez Diaz of McAllen; three children, Rosie Delmar (Eduardo) Martinez of San Antonio, Enrique (Melissa) Diaz, Jr., Saul (Lilia) Diaz, both of Pharr; six grandchildren, Eduardo Martinez, Jr., Valeria Martinez Ruff, Clarissa Luz Diaz, Analissa Diaz, Melanie Sophia Diaz, Saul Diaz, Jr.; four siblings, Elida Diaz Villarreal, Natividad Diaz, Jr., Consuelo Diaz Lopez, Victoriana Diaz.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.