Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Enriqueta "Rickie" Chapa

Enriqueta "Rickie" Chapa Obituary
Edinburg - Enriqueta Chapa, 76, entered into eternal life, Friday, January 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. Mrs. Chapa is preceded in death by her parents, Elodio and Juanita Rodriguez; her brother, Alonzo Rodriguez.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Javier I. Chapa; her two children, Lisa Chapa, and Javier Chapa Jr.; two grandchildren, Rolando (Ruby) Canales Jr., and April Renee ( Luis) Perez; six great-grandchildren, Hope, Austin, Grace, Liam, Faith, and Derrick; her sister, Alma Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 9, 2020
