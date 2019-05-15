EDINBURG - Epifanio "Epi" Cantu, 92, went home to our Lord Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.



Born in McAllen, he was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Mr. Cantu dedicated his life to his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and family. He was a peaceful man that educated his children with values of love and respect, his goal was to encourage his children to care for each other. Epifanio enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family. His words of wisdom and charisma are going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years who anticipated to Heaven on October 3, 2018, and have reunited for eternity, Eufracia Cantu; two daughters, Dalia Cantu and Imelda Aguilar.



Mr. Cantu is survived by five children, Robert (Mary Ann) Cantu of McAllen, Elisa (David) Diaz of Buda, TX, Hermelinda Corona of Edinburg, Eleazar "Leo" (Carma) Cantu of Palm Coast, FL, Jesus "Chuy" (Cynthia) Cantu of Edinburg; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. The funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 15, 2019