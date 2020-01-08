Home

Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Hidalgo Sacred Heart Church
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Hidalgo, TX Cemetery
Erasmo G. "Mito" Rivera Obituary
McAllen, TX - Erasmo G Rivera "Mito" (82) from Hidalgo, TX will have a viewing on Jan 8 from 1-9 pm at Deco Funeral Home, 1501 N International Blvd., Hidalgo, TX. His parents were Erasmo Rivera & Petra Garcia. Proceeding him in death were his brothers Pedro "Pirucha" Garcia, Arturo G. Rivera & Concepcion Ramirez. Surviving siblings are Consuelo Ramirez & Lucio G. Rivera. Mass will be on Jan 9 at 10 am at Hidalgo Sacred Heart Church, interment at 11 am at Hidalgo, TX Cemetery.

Erasmo was a strong, loving & gentle man and was loved. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020
