Pharr - Erasmo Palacios, 74, went home to our Lord Thursday, May 14, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in McAllen, he lived in Pharr most of his life. Mr. Palacios served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War, and was a member at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Beatriz Palacios; and four siblings, Eusebio, Eloy, Juan and Ernestina Palacios.Mr. Palacios is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Palacios of Pharr; 10 Children, Aileen Palacios, Daniel Erasmo Palacios, both of Pharr, Cynthia Palacios of Dallas, Leonel Palacios, Ezekiel Palacios, both of Pharr, Cassandra Palacios of Seattle, WA, Erasmo Palacios Jr., Bonnie Lee Palacios, both of San Juan, Juan Palacios of Minnesota, Ruben Ibarra of Pharr; 16 grandchildren, Daniel Palacios Jr., Elizabeth Palacios, Matthew Palacios, Clarissa Palacios, Isabel Palacios, Melissa Palacios, Julian Hernandez, Leonel Palacios Jr., Sergio Palacios, Richard Palacios, Leroy Palacios, Yulissa Palacios, Vanessa Palacios, EZ Rey Palacios, Ezayah Palacios, Ezetla Palacios; five great-grandchildren, Kathleen Palacios, Vincent Palacios, Joe Bryant Palacios, Celine Cantu, Daniela Palacios; two brothers, Ernesto Palacios Jr. and Luis Palacios; five sisters, Carolina Sanchez, America Stewart, Teresa Cavazos, Magdalena Pena, and Marissa Soto.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, May 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.