Eribello "Ed" Ponce Jr.
Donna - Eribello Ponce Jr.

Mr. Ponce went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born on August 29, 1943, to Eribello Ponce and Francisca (Torres) Ponce.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Ponce.

Ed is survived by his wife Clara Ponce, his brother Carlos Ponce, his children Alberto, David and Noe Ponce. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He served in the US Army as a Military Police Officer and was deployed to Vietnam. Upon his return he served as a Police Officer for over 35 years in the cities of Donna and Weslaco.

He also coached the Donna Little League for more than 20 years. His other passions were fishing, BBQing and telling stories.

Ed was born to serve his country and later on his community. He will be dearly missed by his family friends and peers.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inurnment will be held on October 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna is handling all funeral arrangements for Mr. Eribello "Ed" Ponce Jr.

Family and friends are welcome to send condolences at www.hawkinsfh.com





Published in The Monitor on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
