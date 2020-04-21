Eriberta Guzman "Betty" Medrano
Donna - Eriberta "Betty" Guzman Medrano, 82, went home to the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence in Donna. Born on September 14, 1937, to the late Juana Zamora Guzman and Pablo Guzman, Betty was a former resident of San Juan and moved to Donna in 1992 where she became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Galvan; a son, Martin Anthony Galvan; brother, Jose Pablo Guzman; brother-in-law, Jose Erasmo Casares; and a sister-in-law, San Garza Guzman. Mrs. Medrano is survived by her husband, Magdaleno "Mac" Medrano of Donna; three children, Patricia (Marc) Medrano-Lowe of Dallas, Monica (Horacio) Medrano-Castillo of Eagle Pass, Julissa "Julie" Medrano of Dallas; six grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Angel Mario Gonzalez, Jr.) Dill of Dallas, Paulo Eduardo (Lorena Rios) Garza of Fort Worth, David J. (Lusia Perez) Longoria of San Juan, Patrick J. (Mor Ochayon) Longoria of Fort Worth, Joseph Chase Castillo of Eagle Pass, Jake Mackenzie Castillo of Eagle Pass; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Matthew Longoria of San Juan, Camila Isabella Longoria of San Juan; six siblings, Maria Guadalupe Casares of Alamo, Jesus E. (Maria Elena) Guzman of San Benito, Enrique (Erma) Guzman of Porter, Jose David (Frances M.) Guzman of San Antonio, Francisco Javier Guzman of Dallas, Natalia Vargas of Elsa; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives. The Medrano family would like to thank Dr. Sandra Esquivel of Weslaco, Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, Dr. Habib Ghaddar and the amazing staff at Texas Oncology Weslaco for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in McAllen. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020.
