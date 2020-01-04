Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Abundant Grace Community Church
Edinburg, TX
Eric James Torres


1987 - 2020
Eric James Torres Obituary
McAllen - Eric James Torres went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at his place of residence. Eric graduated from McAllen High School in McAllen, Texas and was granted a Bachelors degree in Political Science from The University of Texas Pan American. He also had a passion for technology and was pursuing a second degree in Information Technology. Eric loved to travel and spent some time living in the beautiful state of Colorado. He had a big heart for helping others in need and a hearty laughter.

He is survived by his parents Eusebio Juan and Hilda Torres, his brother David Torres and sister Amanda (Mike) Flores. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Please join us in a memorial ceremony today, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Grace Community Church located at 2110 South McColl in Edinburg, Texas.

The Torres Family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 4, 2020
