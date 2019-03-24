Services Rudy Garza Funeral Home 236 South Ohio Mercedes , TX 78570 (956) 565-1175 Resources More Obituaries for Eric Garcia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric Jay Garcia

1979 - 1979 Obituary Condolences Flowers Loredo- Mercedes - Eric Jay Garcia was welcomed into this world on April 4, 1979, in Weslaco Texas. He is the only beloved son of Jose Jaime "aka" Coach J.J./Rambo and Yolanda Franco Garcia. On March 20, 2019, Eric Jay Garcia was drafted by our Heavenly Father to play with the "Angels in the Outfield." To cherish his memories, he leaves behind his beloved parents, two beautiful daughters who were his pride and joy, Bryssa Jaye (14 yrs. old) and Jaylin Brya (11 yrs. old). Eric was the youngest of four siblings and he is survived by his three older sisters, Monica Garcia (Adam) Sonia Closner (James) and Jamie Bartlett (Brandon) and nieces and nephews: Victoria, Matthew, Cora, Jack, Olivia and Collin and a great niece Adalyn Rose. Eric was born with a "baseball glove in one hand and a football in the other. " He was tossing and catching a ball before he could walk. He played t-ball, minors and majors, high school and collegiate baseball. Eric also played flag football, and went on to be quarterback on the 1995 and 1996 Weslaco Panthers Football Team. At the end of the 1996-1997 football season, Eric was named to the All-Area Football Team as an Honorable Mention Quarterback. Eric attended Mercedes ISD in his primary and middle school grade years, then transferred to and graduated from Weslaco High School in 1997. After graduation, he spent two years at Tarleton State University where he was a pitcher in the baseball program. He returned to the University of Texas Pan American where he played with the Broncos Baseball Team. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitative Services and received an Associate Degree in Special Education in 2006, Eric began a career as a special education teacher and coach in Weslaco ISD, Edcouch Elsa ISD, and San Benito CISD. He left teaching in 2018 to work for Gisler Brothers Logging Co. Inc., Runge, TX. Eric was a devoted and loving daddy to his girls, and the "Pied Piper" to his nieces and nephews. He had a passion for music, sports, and quoting dialogues from his favorite movies, and songs. Eric was a poet philosopher who could string words together with ease and eloquence. He had the heart of a warrior, and the beautiful soul of an angel. Eric was our beloved. He was "Face", "Superman", and the guy with the "Dimples" too many. Eric Jay we loved you yesterday. We love you today and we will love you forever. Until we are all together again, you will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 23,2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and Sunday March 24,2019 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm; with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Followed by eulogy to celebrate Eric's life. Funeral Services will be held Monday March 25,2019 every one will meet at Church Of The Living Word in Weslaco,Texas for a 9:00am Service. Interment will then follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco Texas. Funeral Services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Mercedes, Texas. Church of the Living Word 4015 Camino De Verdad Weslaco, Texas Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries