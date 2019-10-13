|
|
Alamo, TX - Erle (Hap) White Hudson Jr. - age 76 of Alamo, Texas; passed away on October 4, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 14 1943, he was a proud graduate of Father Ryan High School and Tennessee Tech University where he met his bride of 54 years, Patsy Anne Thomas. His career as an automotive industry executive started in Nashville in 1965 and then moved him and his family to the Knoxville area in 1982, before settling in McAllen, Texas, in 1990. He worked the next 14 years with American corporations in Mexico, crossing the border daily, where he learned to love the culture, the people, and the food. Upon his retirement in 2013, he worked with his wife in the travel industry and served the Rio Grande Valley on various boards and committees.
Hap surrendered his life and his eternity to Jesus when he was 28 years old, and he was never the same. He knew faith is more than religion; it is a relationship and one he cultivated each day. As an active member in the local church everywhere he lived, he served as an ordained Deacon, a representative of Gideons International, a Sunday School teacher, and in numerous ministries especially those involving children. He was most recently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in McAllen.
He loved Thanksgiving dinner, Vanderbilt football, movie popcorn, golf, and a good Southern Gospel bass singer; the Smoky Mountains, the Gulf of Mexico, raw oysters, the symphony, and a great cup of coffee. He loved his family and was very proud of his seven grandchildren and their activities. He loved to laugh.
Preceded in death by his parents Erle White and Ann Vaughn Hudson. Lovingly remembered by his wonderful wife Patsy (Pat) Thomas Hudson and by their three children and their spouses: Amy (Hudson) and Randy Williams of Knoxville, TN; David and Brenda Hudson of Houston, TX; Christopher and Stephanie Hudson of Prosper, TX. He will always be GrandDaddy to: Olivia, Hudson, Meredith, Lauren, Jake, Cash, and Reid. Also, survived by his three brothers and their wives: Mike and Betsy Hudson of Newport Richie, FL; Pat and Cindy Hudson of Fredericksburg, VA; Steve and Dolores Hudson of Safety Harbor, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a special aunt and uncle Lois and Frank McDaniel and cousin Melissa McDaniel Meadows, her husband Marty and their family of Hendersonville, TN.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 26th, beginning at 2:00 p.m.; a celebration of his life will follow at 4:00 p.m. Both events will occur at Calvary Baptist Church, 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen TX. To honor Hap's life and in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to either The Gideons International www.gideons.org or to the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Building Fund; 956-686-4364; www.calvarymcallen.org.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 13, 2019