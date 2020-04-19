Ernestina Cantu
McAllen - Ernestina Cantu, born October 9, 1940, loving wife, mother, and grandma, left this world on April 16, 2020 to join her beloved husband, Lupe in the house of our Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Cantu, Sr. She is survived by her greatest treasure in life - her three sons: Jose Luis(Joey) Cantu(Theresa), Guadalupe(Sonny) Cantu, Jr(Pam), and Roy Cantu(Elizabeth). She lived for and is also survived by her most precious grandchildren: Samantha R Cantu, Michael A Cantu, Jonathan R Cantu, Joseph L Cantu, and Alexis B Cantu. We will miss her strong presence and influence in our lives as she has left us to rest comfortably in reunion with her beloved husband. Limited viewing will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, April 20 with the Rosary scheduled for 6:00pm at Kreidler Funeral Home located at 314 N 10th St. McAllen, TX. Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 21 at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located at 2520 South Inspiration Road, Mission, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.
Roy,Sonny,Joey Cantu and families, our sincerest condolences to you all. We were fortunate and blessed to know your mom. Tina was a wonderful person and when we visited her on one occasion,she spoke highly of all of her boys.. She loved her family immensely. May she rest in peace.. Lucy Losoya,and Fiama Garcia and family
Fiama Garcia
Friend
