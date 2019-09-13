|
Mission - Ernestina "Tina" Ramirez Moreno, 92, she was born February 8, 1927 in El Capote, Texas. She peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Tina was happiest when her family was present and around her home, and everyone was always welcomed in her home, no matter the occasion. Attending the Guadalupe Church for mass was very important to Tina as well as tending her home and garden. Tina stayed active until the very end.
She was preceded by her husband Ignacio Moreno Sr.; her son Ignacio Moreno Jr.; parents Guadalupe and Severa Moreno Ramirez; brothers Rogelio Ramirez, Blas Ramirez; and sister Concepcion Robledo.
Tina is survived by her daughter in law Alma Moreno; son David (Norma) Moreno; daughter Melva (Javier) Flores; her sisters Olivia Ramirez, Maria De La Paz Luna, Aurora (Rosendo) Ramirez, and a sister-in-law Braulia Ramirez. She is also survived by her grandchildren Melva (Robby) Sandoval, Ignacio (Paola) Moreno III, Marisa Y. Moreno, Cristina E. Moreno, David (Roxy) Moreno, Aurora (Ted) Brooks, Christopher S. Moreno; great grandchildren Matthew, Ernestina, Gabriela Amaya; Bellissa Moreno; Haven, Destinee, Angelina, Rubi, Salma Moreno; Alexandrea, Arabella Sandoval; Kaitlyn, and Hunter Brooks.
Serving as pallbearers well David Moreno Sr., David Moreno Jr., Christopher Moreno, Matthew Amaya, Armando Acosta Jr., Robby Sandoval; and as honorary pallbearer will be Ignacio Moreno III.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, September 13, 2019, from 2-9 pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019