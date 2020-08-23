Edinburg - Ernestina R. Leal, 69, went home to our Lord August 17, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She was born and raised in Edinburg on January 27, 1951. Tina graduated from Edinburg High School and then worked as a cosmetologist until she retired in 2005. She always watched out for everyone and had a heart of gold. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She loved her two sons Jesse and Michael so much. Tina enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her granddaughters and nieces, shopping, and giving back to her community.We will forever hold her kind spirit in our hearts.She is preceded in death by her parents, Lazaro and Elena Reyna; and seven siblings, Lazaro Reyna Jr., Rosalinda Reyna, Ramiro Reyna, Severo Reyna, Margil Reyna, Rene Reyna, and Esmeralda Reyna.Ernestina is survived by two sons, Jesus (Tiffany) Leal IV, Michael (Angela) Leal; five grandchildren, Michael David Leal, Natalie Marie Leal, Hanna Lorraine Leal, Meghan Grace Leal, and Luke Leal; a great-grandson, Michael Wayne Leal; two siblings, Jorge Reyna, Blanca Esparza; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to COVID 19, the family will host a drive-by visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1020 E. Lovett St. in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.