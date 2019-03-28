Edinburg - Ernesto Alvarado, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg after a lengthy illness. Mr. Alvarado was born at Rancho Los Angeles, Starr County, Texas to Eugenio and Simona O. Alvarado. He is preceded in death by his parents and his five siblings, Romula (Rubio) Alaniz, Velia (Santos) Lopez, Adan Alvarado, Nilda Farias, and his twin brother Leonel Alvarado.



He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Garza Alvarado; his four children Oscar Leonel (Cynthia) Alvarado of Lancaster, California, Ernesto Orlando Alvarado of Edinburg, Texas. Thelma Margot (Saul) Alvarado-Garza of Austin, Texas, and Cesar Javier Alvarado of Edinburg, Texas. He is the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Victoria (Lanre), Yvette (Ben), Nazario (Tiffani), and Sierra; and two great grandchildren, Leo and Avery.



Ernesto grew up in San Isidro, Texas, spending a great deal of his youth working on the family farm tending to livestock, fixing fences, and picking cotton. He attended school at San Isidro ISD, graduating in 1954. Ernesto received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pan American College in 1958. On graduation day, he was drafted to the United States Army where he served his country in Germany. Upon discharge, he returned to San Isidro and began his career in education. He continued his studies earning a Master of Education from Sam Houston State University in 1968 and various certifications from Texas A&M University, Texas A&I University, and Pan American University.



In 1962, Ernesto and Hilda were married and settled in Edinburg, Texas. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Alvarado began working as a Special Education teacher with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD. During his 32 years with PSJA ISD, Ernesto served in various positions including Vocational Adjustment Coordinator, Head Start visiting teacher, Director of Special Education, Assistant Junior High School Principal, Assistant High School Principal, High School Principal, Assistant Superintendent for Administration and culminating as Superintendent of Schools. After retirement from PSJA ISD, he began working for South Texas ISD as Construction Manager before being appointed to serve on its Board of Directors.



Mr. Alvarado also served his community in several civic and professional organizations. He will be greatly missed and dearly remembered by family and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 pm, with a 7 pm rosary today, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Pallbearers will be Larry Garza, Daniel Lopez, David Lopez, Silverio Pena, Exiquio "Kito" Saenz, and Mateo Solis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rolando Alaniz, Rene Alvarado, Pablo Elizondo, Homero Garcia, Nieves Garza, Joe Peralez Jr, Eugenio Perez, and Ruben Yzaguirre.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary