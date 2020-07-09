Mission - Ernesto De Leon, age 86, a resident of Mission, TX, passed away July 6, 2020. "Neto," as he was often called, was born in Mission, TX to Jose and Maria De Leon. He attended parochial school and later joined the Army.After the Army, he married Guadalupe Flores and had five children. Neto was a great story teller. He liked to reminisce about his experiences. He liked his trips to California to visit family, and Casinos. Neto was a family man and loved his children, grandchildren, and all family.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Guadalupe; his sisters, Modesta, Emma, Olivia, and Marica; and his brothers, Leonel, Omar, Abel, and Sabas.Neto is survived by his daughter, Mary Vela (Javier) from Mission, his sons Joe (Coleen) and Leo (Mona) from California, Noe from Mission and Isidro De Leon (Kastelly) from Edinburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Issai, Josue, Crystal, Thad, Michael, and Noah; his sister, Olivia Castro; and numerous nieces and nephews.Neto was much loved and will be greatly missed by all. As one niece said, "Tio Neto was a very cool man."Private interment will take place at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.