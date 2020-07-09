1/1
Ernesto De Leon
Mission - Ernesto De Leon, age 86, a resident of Mission, TX, passed away July 6, 2020. "Neto," as he was often called, was born in Mission, TX to Jose and Maria De Leon. He attended parochial school and later joined the Army.

After the Army, he married Guadalupe Flores and had five children. Neto was a great story teller. He liked to reminisce about his experiences. He liked his trips to California to visit family, and Casinos. Neto was a family man and loved his children, grandchildren, and all family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Guadalupe; his sisters, Modesta, Emma, Olivia, and Marica; and his brothers, Leonel, Omar, Abel, and Sabas.

Neto is survived by his daughter, Mary Vela (Javier) from Mission, his sons Joe (Coleen) and Leo (Mona) from California, Noe from Mission and Isidro De Leon (Kastelly) from Edinburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Issai, Josue, Crystal, Thad, Michael, and Noah; his sister, Olivia Castro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Neto was much loved and will be greatly missed by all. As one niece said, "Tio Neto was a very cool man."

Private interment will take place at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
July 8, 2020
MY TIO NETO HAS AND ALWAYS WILL HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART. I WAS JUST A KID AND I HAVE SO
MANY FOND MEMORIES OF HANGING AROUND MY TIO NETO'S HOUSE AND GROWING UP WITH MY COUSIN'S. I LEARNED MANY THINGS FROM MY TIO NETO. HE WAS MY DAD'S CLOSEST COUSIN. I WILL MISS
MY TIO TREMENDOUSLY. HE HAD ALL OF THE DE LEON FAMILY HISTORY. HE HAD ALL THE ANSWERS.
I LOVE YOU TIO NETO AND MAY YOU REST IN PEACE AND BE JOINED WITH GOD AND TIA LUPE.
LOVE NORMA L.DE LEON MONTEZ

NORMA DELEON MONTEZ
Family
