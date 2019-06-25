|
WESLACO - Ernesto "Neto" Garza, 70, passed away at Doctor's Hospital of Renaissance in Edinburg, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born on April 15th, 1949 to Jose Garza and Salome Pina Garza in Weslaco, Texas. Neto was drafted by the US Army when he was only eighteen years old and served four years in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolina "Emma" Garza, daughter, Monica, grandchildren, Ernesto Diaz, Brittany Diaz, with numerous great-grandchildren, six sisters, and one brother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, from 9am-9pm at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, with a rosary at 7 pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, 11 am, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on June 25, 2019