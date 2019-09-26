|
McAllen - Ernesto Gutierrez, 54, entered eternal rest Monday, September 23, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
Born in San Juan, he lived in McAllen all of his life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He participated as a Director and member of the 11 a.m. Choir and Catechist for 12th grade for over 20 years. Ernesto was also a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Council 12040 Knights of Columbus and a 4th Degree Sir Knight of the Humberto Cardinal Medeiros Assembly 2851. He lived by and shared with others the hope and promised that, "God always provides". Mr. Gutierrez will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
His is preceded in death by his father, Esteban Gutierrez; a brother, Victor Gutierrez; and a sister, Velia Garcia.
Ernesto is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Azalia Gutierrez of McAllen; three children, Aryel Dawn Gutierrez, Amanda Daye (Jesus III) Martinez, Alyssa Dayne Gutierrez, all of McAllen; one grandchild, Niana Lynn Martinez of McAllen; his mother, Dominga Gutierrez of McAllen; three brothers, Esteban Gutierrez, Jr. of McAllen, Maximo (Janie Juarez) Gutierrez of San Juan, Mario (Adriana) Gutierrez of Conroe, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, today, September 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Requiem Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 26, 2019