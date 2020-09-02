San Juan - Ernesto Suarez, 84, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his daughters.Mr. Suarez was born in San Juan where he resided with his wife of 62 years and six daughters. His career began in agriculture as a truckdriver and fertilizer distributor throughout the valley. He then followed his passion in serving proudly in law enforcement as a police officer and a drug prevention officer.Ernesto has joined his beloved wife, Maria Alicia+, in heaven to continue their love story together. Celebrating his life on Earth are his daughters: Frances (Albert+) Rodriguez, Linda (Jerry) Ortiz, both of Austin, Carol (Fred) Sanchez of San Antonio, Norma (Carlos) Herebia of Pharr, Sandy (Alfonso) Ortiz of McAllen, and Cory (Adan) Garcia of Austin. His legacy includes nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He also had a loving, dedicated caregiver, Patricia (Jose) Rodriguez.As the patriarch of the Suarez family, Ernesto had eight brothers: Samuel Jr+ (Rosa+), Ramiro (Minerva), Carlos (Ester), Robert (Gladys), Rene (Noelia), Ricardo (Selina), Raul (Sandra), Ruben (Elvia), and six sisters: Rachel (Adolfo+) Cantu, Angie (Eddie+) Guerra, Diana (Pete) Davila, Sylvia (Jesse) Hernandez, Melinda (Rafael) Cortez, and Melissa (Victor) Flores.In loving concern for everyone's health and protection, Ernesto's rosary and funeral service will be respecting social distancing and require face masks. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, and via Zoom Meeting ID 856 5848 1949. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at San Juan Cemetery.We gratefully appreciate the many prayers, words of encouragement love and peace shared with our family. We are also appreciative to the Kindred Hospice staff for their gentle care and support.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.