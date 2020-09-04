1/
Ernesto Suarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Graveside services will be held for Ernesto Suarez at 11: 00 a.m. , at San Juan Cemetery. today, September 4, 2020 Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
via Zoom Meeting ID 856 5848 1949
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Rosary
06:30 PM
Zoom Meeting ID 856 5848 1949
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Rosary
06:30 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
San Juan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 3, 2020
Mr. Ernesto Suarez, you will be greatly missed. You and Mrs. Alicia Suarez have brought into this world 6 beautiful daughters, and very well brought up. You both did an amazing job with your family. Rest In Peace, my friends. My condolences and prayers to the Suarez Family.
Margot Sloss
Friend
September 2, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Mr. Suarez and his wife, Alicia, through the great friendship I have with his daughter, Corina (Cory). He and his wife raised 6 beautiful loving daughters. They helped care for both of their parents until their last days. I pray that he is rejoicing in the loving arms of his wife. May he Rest In Eternal Peace. ❤✝ Linda Von Hatten
Linda Von Hatten
Friend
September 2, 2020
It's hard to find the right words to say in the face of a great loss of such a special and important person in your lives. We want you to know that we care about you and share your sadness. We wish you hope and healing and that the love around you helps get you get through the days ahead. We are here for you. Ruben & Elvia
Ruben and Elvia Suarez
Brother
September 2, 2020
My dipest condolences to the family. I enjoyed working with him at San Juan P.D. he was a great friend and always gave me good advise.
Samuel Santana
Coworker
September 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May god give you peace. I offer you all my thoughts, prayers and well wishes during this time in your life . God bless
Dina Trevino
Friend
September 2, 2020
We are going to miss you primo,you were a wonderful caring person to everyone..You will be greatly missed .R.I.P. COUSIN..... The Thornton Family Odie [Jimenez] Thornton

Odie J. Thornton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved