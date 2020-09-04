Mr. Ernesto Suarez, you will be greatly missed. You and Mrs. Alicia Suarez have brought into this world 6 beautiful daughters, and very well brought up. You both did an amazing job with your family. Rest In Peace, my friends. My condolences and prayers to the Suarez Family.
Margot Sloss
Friend
September 2, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Mr. Suarez and his wife, Alicia, through the great friendship I have with his daughter, Corina (Cory). He and his wife raised 6 beautiful loving daughters. They helped care for both of their parents until their last days. I pray that he is rejoicing in the loving arms of his wife. May he Rest In Eternal Peace. ❤✝ Linda Von Hatten
Linda Von Hatten
Friend
September 2, 2020
It's hard to find the right words to say in the face of a great loss of such a special and important person in your lives. We want you to know that we care about you and share your sadness. We wish you hope and healing and that the love around you helps get you get through the days ahead. We are here for you. Ruben & Elvia
Ruben and Elvia Suarez
Brother
September 2, 2020
My dipest condolences to the family. I enjoyed working with him at San Juan P.D. he was a great friend and always gave me good advise.
Samuel Santana
Coworker
September 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May god give you peace. I offer you all my thoughts, prayers and well wishes during this time in your life . God bless
Dina Trevino
Friend
September 2, 2020
We are going to miss you primo,you were a wonderful caring person to everyone..You will be greatly missed .R.I.P. COUSIN..... The Thornton Family Odie [Jimenez] Thornton
Odie J. Thornton
Family
